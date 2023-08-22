We <3 our summer interns!

Thanks to financial support from our donors, C89.5 has been offering three paid internships to high school students in our region each summer. This year’s interns have been awesome, working one-on-one with C89.5 staff, learning the ins-and-outs of how a professional radio station operates and contributing their skills and passions to our team.

Elijah is a sophomore at Franklin High School and his passion is voice work. Our program director, Ron Chatman, taught Elijah how to use audio editing software to produce announcements for the station and was impressed by his incredible voice talent and his professionalism. For Elijah, the internship was about doing lots of different creative things that actually mattered and “better than school, which is more about memorizing stuff.”

Sofian commuted 1.5 hours by bus and light rail from West Seattle to get to C89.5 every day because “I make music and I really wanted to work with audio but I also just wanted to know how a radio station works.” He soaked up everything, from balancing the books with our business manager, Yolanda Lopez, to making audio cables with Drew Bailey, to recording voice tracks with Harmony Soleil.

Luz (who prefers to use her DJ name) was a rock star this summer. She came to C89.5 with a passion for animation and left with a veritable backpack of new skills and ideas she hopes to use in starting her own digital media company. We were all blown away with her talent, determination, and creative energy. In the first week, she came to Harmony and Bruce Wirth, our membership director, with the idea of producing a cartoon about C89.5. Over the course of six weeks, she wrote a script, enlisted Elijah and Sofian’s voice talents, and created thousands of frames for a 1½ minute cartoon promoting our studio upgrade fundraiser. Check out the amazing result!