FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Public Radio Music Day x Guest Mix Seattle Is Coming!

Harmony Soleil
October 16, 2023
2 min read
The words "Guest Mix Seattle On Air Take Over line up announcement, October 18th. Public Radio Music Day"

This year C895 is going big for Public Radio Music Day 2023! 

To celebrate we are going in the mix all day with eleven hours of non-stop mixes from DJs featured so far on Guest Mix Seattle! We will be making the full line up announcement this Wednesday, October 18th, so you can plan your day and prepare yourself for the very best local talent Seattle and the PNW has to offer!

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to recognize and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music world both locally and nationally.

The fourth annual Public Radio Music Day will be commemorated on October 25, 2023. This year’s theme – Building Community Through Music – not only builds on the momentum of spreading awareness of your impact on American audiences, but provides stations with the opportunity to engage with a new generation of music lovers.

To get you ready for the line up announcement and Public Radio Music Day listen through our first 15 (!!) interviews up now on here on our website and also streaming on Spotify and Amazon Music! Follow, rate and review Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast so you don’t miss another episode as we continue to highlight the DJs and producers who are makign Seattle a dance music destination.

And catch GRAYMATTER in the mix this Sunday night at 8pm on Guest Mix Seattle!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

An image of Graymatter with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Graymatter" with an image of the Space Needle
FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with Graymatter

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895! On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with GRAYMATTER! GRAYMATTER aka Grayson Lindberg is a music producer and DJ located in Seattle, WA...

An image of Longstocking with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Longstocking" with an image of the Space Needle
FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with Longstocking

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895! On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with Longstocking! ⁠Denni Longstocking Kindred⁠ is part of growing West Coast current back to the...

A blue background with an image of hands in the air at a concert with the words "Ticket Giveaways this week..."
ContestFeatured

Win Tickets THIS Week!

Its a big week on air this week! We have YOUR chance to win tickets to… Jai Wolf and the “Blue Babu Tour” at the WAMU Theater this weekend! Daybreaker Seattle is back bright and early on 10/15 at the @MuseumOfFlight with yoga...

A collage of the words Club89.5, New York Times, Cooking, and Games. There are also small icons representing a crossword puzzle and images of ice cream
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu