Public Radio Music Day x Guest Mix Seattle Is Coming!

This year C895 is going big for Public Radio Music Day 2023!

To celebrate we are going in the mix all day with eleven hours of non-stop mixes from DJs featured so far on Guest Mix Seattle! We will be making the full line up announcement this Wednesday, October 18th, so you can plan your day and prepare yourself for the very best local talent Seattle and the PNW has to offer!

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to recognize and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music world both locally and nationally.

The fourth annual Public Radio Music Day will be commemorated on October 25, 2023. This year’s theme – Building Community Through Music – not only builds on the momentum of spreading awareness of your impact on American audiences, but provides stations with the opportunity to engage with a new generation of music lovers.

To get you ready for the line up announcement and Public Radio Music Day listen through our first 15 (!!) interviews up now on here on our website and also streaming on Spotify and Amazon Music! Follow, rate and review Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast so you don’t miss another episode as we continue to highlight the DJs and producers who are makign Seattle a dance music destination.

And catch GRAYMATTER in the mix this Sunday night at 8pm on Guest Mix Seattle!