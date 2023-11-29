Thanks for supporting C89.5!

FeaturedMembership

Bruce Wirth
November 29, 2023
Thanks to everyone who donated to c89.5 during our Giving Tuesday fundraiser!

Your financial contributions ensure that the music you enjoy, and the educational opportunities our students count on, will be here for the future.

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

