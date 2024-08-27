New Show Alert: The Morning Blend

FeaturedMorning BlendSpecialty Shows

Harmony Soleil
August 27, 2024
Logo of C89.5's Morning Blend program, featuring a stylized sun and record design with text "Morning Blend every weekday @ 5am" on a gradient purple background.

This fall, wake up and smell the beats!

Starting Monday September 9th, the Morning Blend, is your daily dose of non-stop energy on c895! Every weekday from 5 to 6 AM, we are serving up an hour long mix of pure energy to kickstart your day. Our resident DJs are in the mix bright and early to get you moving and grooving before the sun is up, the perfect pre-party for your day and c895 Mornings with Drew Bailey!

So skip the snooze button, grab your coffee, and let The Morning Blend be your caffeine fix, starting weekdays at 5am starting Monday September 9th!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

