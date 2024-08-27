New Show Alert: The Morning Blend

This fall, wake up and smell the beats!

Starting Monday September 9th, the Morning Blend, is your daily dose of non-stop energy on c895! Every weekday from 5 to 6 AM, we are serving up an hour long mix of pure energy to kickstart your day. Our resident DJs are in the mix bright and early to get you moving and grooving before the sun is up, the perfect pre-party for your day and c895 Mornings with Drew Bailey!

So skip the snooze button, grab your coffee, and let The Morning Blend be your caffeine fix, starting weekdays at 5am starting Monday September 9th!