The Vortex: October 5th – Fall Fund Drive!

This week The Vortex is going big for c895’s Fall Fund Drive! All three hours will be in the mix with host Derrick Deep, taking on a different genre and vibe for a full hour, celebrating the span and depth of The Vortex.

A note from host Derrick Deep:

Hello, Seattle fam! Over the past month, I’ve taken a brief break from spinning tunes on the radio, as I’ve been busy settling into my new role as the host of The Vortex. It’s been an exciting whirlwind, and I’ve had the privilege of hosting over 10 incredible artists. The experience has been a rewarding mix of hard work and learning new ways to make the show even better. But don’t worry—I’ll be back on the air more regularly to share my music and mixes with you soon!

This weekend, I’ll be playing a special 3-hour set as part of our fall pledge drive. I’ll also be doing a lot of on-air talking, spreading the word about the station and why our fund drive is so important. Did you know that 87% of the station’s funding comes directly from the community? That’s how we keep the music going and host DJs every day, all year long—without commercials!