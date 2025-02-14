See Her Be Her – LINE UP ANNOUNCED!

On March 8th, c89.5 and MMBASSY Presents are celebrating International Women’s Day with ‘See Her, Be Her‘ – an all-day event at W Seattle and The Crocodile Complex featuring panels, workshops, and a night filled with music!
Dance with us as we have an evening of performances from fourteen incredible female DJs including:
- Mia Maya
- Sloane Motion
- Harmony Soleil
- Snapdragon
- Shades of Day
- Thalestriss
- Taylor Hadden
- Lola K
- Leah York
- Jacki Why
- FARIN
- Canche Cachetes
- Bex from Chicago
- And MORE to be announced…!
You can also learn with during the day at W Seattle as we have panels from industry leaders, and grow with us from one of our workshops, led by Jimni Cricket, Madelon, and more!
