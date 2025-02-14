EventsFeaturedSee Her Be Her

See Her Be Her – LINE UP ANNOUNCED!

Harmony Soleil
February 14, 2025
Promotional banner featuring five musicians performing, named Snapdragon, Mia Maya, Sloane Motion, Harmony Soleil, and Leah York, set against a visually dynamic background with their names highlighted.

On March 8th, c89.5 and MMBASSY Presents are celebrating International Women’s Day with ‘See Her, Be Her‘ – an all-day event at W Seattle and The Crocodile Complex featuring panels, workshops, and a night filled with music!

Dance with us as we have an evening of performances from fourteen incredible female DJs including:

  • Mia Maya
  • Sloane Motion
  • Harmony Soleil
  • Snapdragon
  • Shades of Day
  • Thalestriss
  • Taylor Hadden
  • Lola K
  • Leah York
  • Jacki Why
  • FARIN
  • Canche Cachetes
  • Bex from Chicago
  • And MORE to be announced…!

You can also learn with during the day at W Seattle as we have panels from industry leaders, and grow with us from one of our workshops, led by Jimni Cricket, Madelon, and more!

Get tickets HERE!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

