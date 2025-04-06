Cafe Chill Live Blog

Hit refresh for the latest updates. Richard’s typing this on his phone, so please forgive any autocorrect errors.

Welcome to the calming vibes of Cafe Chill, live on the C89.5 Spring Membership Drive. As the spring colors come to life, we invite you to join us on this sonic journey.

Don’t miss our exclusive thank-you gift: the Cafe Chill Non-Stop Stream, available at the $20/month level!

6AM Hour Notes

This hour’s goal is $500.

Good morning, we’re getting things going…. bear with us a sec…

Edit to add: see Aaron’s donation in 7 AM hour

$0 left to go this hour (updated at 7:55)

7AM Hour Notes

This hour’s goal is $500.

Good morning, wake up and smell the petrichor!

We’re starting the hour off with some Dungeon synth, as we look forward to hearing from you, our friend!

Noam (in Seattle) just started us off with $120! They said: “Hey friends, figured I’d help get hour 2 started! Thank you for all the wonderful tunes, the great Sunday mornings, and reminding me to relive the joy of some old MS-DOS games. All the best!! “

Aaron (in Pleasant Hill, CA) just donated… …uhhh… WOW!!!! Aaron just donated $1000!! Thank you for blowing away ou goal this hour! So that made us meet this hour’s goal, and what we were short for the first hour!!!!! We’re so excited. Aarons said: “Thanks! Reddit.com was spot on about being such a great radio station , been listening to you over 20 years, and such a sheer enjoyment. Your Sunday Morning chill show is fantastic. Thank you.”

$0 left to go this hour!

8AM Hour Notes

This hour’s goal is $2000. ALSO: Justin & Jim in Lake Forest Park will match the first $2000 this hour! So we have the potential of making $4000+ this hour!!

Greg (in Des Moines, WA) started the hour off with $120. Greg said: “Thank you Seth, for expanding my musical horizons. My world is richer with Cafe Chill.”

Scott (in Seattle, WA) stepped up with $360! Scott signed up for the “Club C89.5” thank you gift!

Arlene (in Bremerton, WA) donated $120. Alene says: “Our family loves listening to c895!” Thank you gift: the lanyard.

Julia (in Seattle) sent in $120, and said: “Hi Seth- I regularly listen to your show before I go teach jazzercise on Sundays (where the music is the complete opposite of your show!), but I love the calm of your show before the intense energy of having to teach a jazzercise class. Thanks for continuing to find unique songs and artists to play each week – I’ve been exposed to so many new musicians due to your show. Thanks again!”

$1280 left to go this hour!