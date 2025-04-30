Give BigMembership

Give early for GiveBIG 2025!

Harmony Soleil
April 30, 2025
1 min read
A graphic image with the words "Giving looks good on you" and the GiveBIG logo, with the dates May 6-7

GiveBIG is the time when communities across Washington state come together to support the non-profits they love…like c89.5!

When you support c89.5 during GiveBIG, you’re investing in a better future!

Your donation to c89.5 powers the dance music you love and supports a vibrant, diverse community of music fans throughout Puget Sound.

But it doesn’t stop there. Your gift also supports our high school program, helping students gain real-world skills and career training that prepare them for success, on air and beyond.

This GiveBIG, make a difference. Support c89.5—because Giving looks good on you.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

