How CPB funding impacts c89.5

Threats to public radio and TV are escalating.

On May 1st, the White House issued an Executive Order instructing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to “cease federal funding for NPR and PBS.” As of May 16th, Congress is debating the White House’s proposed budget, which would defund CPB.

There is also a pending rescission package that would claw back funding for CPB that has already been appropriated.

c895 is not an NPR station, and we don’t play NPR programming, but public radio and TV stations nationwide are being targeted. We must all work together to ensure continued autonomy and financial stability for public broadcasting in the United States.

How much CPB funding does c89.5 receive?

Approximately 8% of our budget is covered by CPB. The CPB also negotiates and pays music royalties on behalf of stations, including c89.5.

Starting this September 1st, c89.5 would have to cover those combined costs: about $175,000.

What could happen if c89.5 lost CPB funding?

Donations from our local community are our largest and most stable source of funding.

If CPB funding goes away, your financial support for c89.5 will be critical.

For c89.5, the consequences of losing federal funding include:

Increased equipment cost for our radio broadcast and digital streams

Increased cost for music royalties for our broadcast and digital streams

Unable to distribute our content to, or receive content from, other stations via satellite

Loss of access to the nationwide Emergency Alert System

Increased dependence on listener donations for basic operations.

Continuing c89.5’s mission will require your ongoing, generous financial support.

What is c89.5 doing to prepare for this possibility?

c89.5 has been scenario planning for this possibility for months. We are committed to delivering the music you depend on and continuing to provide professional media training to our students. Our full-time staff of five is the smallest of all public stations in Seattle, and most of our non-staff costs are essential and non-negotiable. If federal funding is cut, we’ll need to increase revenue through community support, philanthropy, and strategic partnerships.

What can I do to help?

If you care about public radio or TV, contact your Congressional representatives and let them know how important public media is to you. Ask them to fully fund the CPB and oppose the rescission package.

If you are not a current donor, now is the time to start a monthly donation or commit to donating every year.

If you’re already a c89.5 supporter, thank you! Now is the perfect time to increase your monthly donation or make an additional one-time gift.

Public radio and TV have always been supported by the communities they serve, and right now, your support matters more than ever.

Learn about CPB’s role in public media – Corporation for Public Broadcasting Make your voice heard by visiting ProtectMyPublicMedia.org for resources to help you contact members of Congress and sign a petition Donate to c89.5

For more information and an FAQ, visit the Federal Funding page.