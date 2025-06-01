C89.5 Legitimate NewsFeatured

How CPB funding impacts c89.5

Harmony Soleil
June 1, 2025
3 min read
Logo of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting next to an image of the United States Capitol building under a clear blue sky.

Threats to public radio and TV are escalating.

On May 1st, the White House issued an Executive Order instructing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to “cease federal funding for NPR and PBS.”  As of May 16th, Congress is debating the White House’s proposed budget, which would defund CPB.

There is also a pending rescission package that would claw back funding for CPB that has already been appropriated.

c895 is not an NPR station, and we don’t play NPR programming, but public radio and TV stations nationwide are being targeted. We must all work together to ensure continued autonomy and financial stability for public broadcasting in the United States.

C89.5 Rainbow Oval LogoHow much CPB funding does c89.5 receive?

Approximately 8% of our budget is covered by CPB. The CPB also negotiates and pays music royalties on behalf of stations, including c89.5.

Starting this September 1st, c89.5 would have to cover those combined costs: about $175,000.

What could happen if c89.5 lost CPB funding?

Donations from our local community are our largest and most stable source of funding.

If CPB funding goes away, your financial support for c89.5 will be critical.

For c89.5, the consequences of losing federal funding include:

  • Increased equipment cost for our radio broadcast and digital streams
  • Increased cost for music royalties for our broadcast and digital streams
  • Unable to distribute our content to, or receive content from, other stations via satellite
  • Loss of access to the nationwide Emergency Alert System
  • Increased dependence on listener donations for basic operations.

Continuing c89.5’s mission will require your ongoing, generous financial support.

What is c89.5 doing to prepare for this possibility?

c89.5 has been scenario planning for this possibility for months. We are committed to delivering the music you depend on and continuing to provide professional media training to our students.  Our full-time staff of five is the smallest of all public stations in Seattle, and most of our non-staff costs are essential and non-negotiable.  If federal funding is cut, we’ll need to increase revenue through community support, philanthropy, and strategic partnerships.

What can I do to help?

If you care about public radio or TV, contact your Congressional representatives and let them know how important public media is to you.  Ask them to fully fund the CPB and oppose the rescission package.

If you areA photo of three teenagers standing in front of a white wall with the C89.5 logo. The person on the left has long brown hair and tan skin and has their arms folded. The person in the middle has dark skin and black curly hair and their arms crossed. The person on the right has long brown hair, glasses, pale skin and has their hands in their pockets. They all looked relaxed and are smiling. not a current donor, now is the time to start a monthly donation or commit to donating every year.

If you’re already a c89.5 supporter, thank you! Now is the perfect time to increase your monthly donation or make an additional one-time gift.

Public radio and TV have always been supported by the communities they serve, and right now, your support matters more than ever.

  1. Learn about CPB’s role in public media – Corporation for Public Broadcasting
  2. Make your voice heard by visiting ProtectMyPublicMedia.org for resources to help you contact members of Congress and sign a petition
  3. Donate to c89.5

For more information and an FAQ, visit the Federal Funding page.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Colorful promotional banner for C89.5 Pride Playlist Contest featuring an image of people celebrating, with text details about entering to win a trip to the Day Trip Festival in Seattle.
FeaturedFestivalPride

c895 Pride Playlist Contest!

Ready to make some noise for Pride? This month c895 is celebrating YOU with The c895 Pride Playlist Contest! Share your favorite Pride anthems: tracks that make you feel truly seen and unapologetically you at the c895 Pride Hub, to build the most...

Promotional event for C895 at a Pride celebration, featuring a DJ booth, attendees spinning a prize wheel, and colorful decorations including rainbow motifs.
EventsFeaturedPride

c895 Pride Events – June 7th!

Pride Month is loud, proud and…here in the Puget Sound! And – so is c895! This Pride Month we are going to keep you posted about Pride events around the PNW and giving you details about where you can find the c895 Street Team and DJs...

Colorful banner for C895 Pride Hub featuring rainbow swirls and star decorations, with the text 'Your guide to celebrating Pride in the PNW!'
FeaturedPride

The c895 Pride Hub is LIVE! ️‍

Pride Month is loud, proud and…here in the Puget Sound! And – so is c895! This June you can look out for the big pink C 89 5 tent from Burien to Seattle, Kitsap to White Center, and beyond! You can look out for c895 DJs and promo team at:...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu