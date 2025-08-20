c895 Sunset Cruise West: Know Before You Go!

The time is almost here! We are setting sail on the C89.5 Sunset Cruise West TOMORROW, and the excitement is building. To make sure your night on the water is nothing short of perfect, we’ve put together this comprehensive guide with all the essential details you need to know. Get ready to dance, celebrate, and create unforgettable memories with your c895 family!

Event Details at a Glance

Date: Thursday, August 21st, 2025

Thursday, August 21st, 2025 Location: M/V HIYU (near MOHAI) at 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Schedule for the Evening

We can’t stress this enough—punctuality is key! The boat will not wait, so please arrive with plenty of time to board.

Boarding begins: 6:30 PM

6:30 PM Boat departs: 7:30 PM sharp!

7:30 PM sharp! Boat returns: 10:30 PM

Important Information You Need to Know

Your ticket is your entry, but there are a few other things you’ll need to remember to ensure a smooth boarding process.

This is a 21+ event. A valid, government-issued photo ID is required for entry. Absolutely no exceptions will be made, so double-check that you have it before you leave home.

A valid, government-issued photo ID is required for entry. Absolutely no exceptions will be made, so double-check that you have it before you leave home. Bring your tickets! Whether they’re on your phone or printed out, have your tickets ready for scanning upon arrival. This event is completely sold out and tickets WILL NOT be sold on site.

Whether they’re on your phone or printed out, have your tickets ready for scanning upon arrival. This event is completely sold out and tickets be sold on site. Dress comfortably. There is no formal dress code, but we recommend dressing for a night of dancing. A light jacket or a long-sleeved shirt is a great idea, as it can get a bit chilly on the water once the sun sets.

There is no formal dress code, but we recommend dressing for a night of dancing. A light jacket or a long-sleeved shirt is a great idea, as it can get a bit chilly on the water once the sun sets. Refreshments will be available. A bar will be open on board, offering a variety of drinks for purchase. A food menu will also be available for purchase so you can grab a bite to eat. Outside food and drinks will not be allowed aboard.

We are so excited to have Harmony Soleil, SloaneMotion, and Kryspin joining us to keep the dance floor moving all night long. Plus a super special surprise performance happening at 7pm, to make sure to get there early to catch it! Get ready for an epic night filled with great music, stunning sunset views, and the best community in Seattle!

See you on the water!