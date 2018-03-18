Join Club 89.5 and win tickets

You don’t have to call-in to win!

Club 89.5 members are automatically entered into monthly contests for tickets to events like Bumbershoot, Emerald City Comic Con, Paradiso, and clubs and concerts around Puget Sound.

Club 89.5 members also receive a luxurious tri-blend Hoodie, heather grey with embroidered C89.5 logo

Plus, your donation supports the music you love on C89.5!

To join Club 89.5, donate $30/month or make an annual gift of $365.

In 2018, we gave away over 100 pairs of tickets so your odds of winning are VERY good!

Complete contest rules.

I don’t want to donate right now; please enter me into this month’s contest anyway.