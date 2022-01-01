Donate and Save the Wave!

Enjoy Save the Wave anywhere, anytime with the non-stop web stream: $20/month or $250 annually.
Donate MonthlyDonate Once
Yes! I want to make a monthly donation.
$10monthly $15monthly $20 /monSave the Wave $30 /monClub 89.5 $50 /monClub 89.5 $100 /monClub 89.5 Surprise Us!Choose an amount that feels best.
I want to make a one-time donation
$75one-time $100one-time $250Save the Wave $365Club 89.5 $600Club 89.5 $1000Club 89.5 Surprise Us!Choose an amount that feels best
Increase my current monthly donationI already donate monthly
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
Club 895
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu