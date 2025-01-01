Politicians in D.C. just pulled the plug on federal funding for public broadcasting — including c89.5.
That’s a $175,000 hit to the music, the students, and the heartbeat of our community.
But we’re not giving up.
We’re turning it up!
If you love c89.5 — Drew and the students who get your day started, Drive @ 5 mixes that take you home, tracks that take you back and the new ones that keep you moving — now’s the time to step up and donate!
Be the hero who keeps the music going.
Rave Against the Machine — and power this station with your gift.
One-time donations? Amazing.
Monthly support? Next-level. It gives us the steady backing we need to keep the music — and the mission — alive all year long.
Because c89.5 isn’t just a station. It’s a vibe. It’s students learning real-world skills. It’s a place where beats and belonging come together.