Politicians in D.C. just pulled the plug on federal funding for public broadcasting — including c89.5.

That’s a $175,000 hit to the music, the students, and the heartbeat of our community.

But we’re not giving up.

We’re turning it up!

If you love c89.5 — Drew and the students who get your day started, Drive @ 5 mixes that take you home, tracks that take you back and the new ones that keep you moving — now’s the time to step up and donate!

Be the hero who keeps the music going.

Rave Against the Machine — and power this station with your gift.

One-time donations? Amazing.

Monthly support? Next-level. It gives us the steady backing we need to keep the music — and the mission — alive all year long.

Because c89.5 isn’t just a station. It’s a vibe. It’s students learning real-world skills. It’s a place where beats and belonging come together.