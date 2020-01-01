Support C89.5 and Save the Wave

Every week, DJ Trent Von mixes classic New Wave hits and rarities from the 70’s and 80’s for the best New Wave dance music show on the planet. It’s the kind of thing you can only get on C89.5 and the secret is listener support.

Like many nonprofits, the pandemic has had a serious impact on C89.5’s funding and now, more than ever, your financial support is needed.

We’re doing a Summer fund drive to try to make up some ground before the end of our fiscal year.

A monthly donation of $20, $30, or $50 ensures C89.5 will be here with the best mix of 70’s and 80’s pop, New Wave, and today’s hottest dance music.

As a thank-you gift when you donate $20/month or more, you get the password to the 24/7 non-stop Save the Wave web stream. But most importantly, you’ll know that Save the Wave will be here for you and for everyone else who needs a weekly dose of New Wave.