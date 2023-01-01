Colorful graphic featuring the text "c89.5 SUNSET CRUISE IS BACK!" overlaid on an abstract, vibrant background suggestive of a sunset over water.

We are so proud to announce the return of the c895 Sunset Cruise and this time…we are going even bigger with TWO SAILINGS – East and West, On The (amazing) Hiyu!
 
On Wednesday July 10th, we’ll sail from Lake Union Park beside MOHAI with c895 DJs Walt Deez from the new show ‘Groove Gallery’, Harmony Soleil and more to be announced!
 
Then on Wednesda August 14, we leave from Carillon Point in Kirkland on the Eastside with c89 5’s DJ LLady Love from the upcoming show ‘It’s a Vibe’, Kryspin, and Mia.Mya on board to mix through the three hours!
 
Tickets go on sale next Wednesday June 5th at 10am!
 
The return of the Sunset Cruise, Wednesdays just got a lot better as part of Seattle Biggest, Most-Awesomest, Seattle-est Summer – The Sequel, on c895, Seattle’s Home for Dance!
