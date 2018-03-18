Support ON THE EDGE

On the Edge is Seattle’s home for Industrial, Dark Electro, EBM, Post Punk, Alternative and Aggro Rave. Your financial support is vital to keeping this show on the air.

Donate $10/month or $120 and we’ll send you “PARADISE“, the latest release from Metropolis Records by German industrial/heavy metal juggernaut, KMFDM.

“Helmed by founder and frontman Sascha ‘Kapt’n K’ Konietzko and Lucia Cifarelli, delivering their searing and brutal vocal performances and backed by the percussive fury of Andy Selway, KMFDM is joined by Andee Blacksugar, lending his angular guitars to give the seething bite of PARADISE just that extra shot of venom.”

We have only 40 copies of “PARADISE”, so now is the time donate.