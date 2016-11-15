 Donate
November 15, 2016
 

AM Show Blog Monday Nov. 14. 2016

Written by: Lilly

Today's Links:

New Music Showdown: Jackal ft. Mister Blonde "Anonymous" vs Kungs "I Feel So Bad"
Winner: Jackal ft. Mister Blonde "Anonymous"

Banger: Matisse & Sadko "Ninjas"

Banger Meme Guy's Meme: Link

6am Playlist:

  • Griz ft. Natalola & Cory Enemy "What We've Become"
  • Vicetone ft. Cozi Zuehlsdorff "Nevada"
  • Res "They-Say Vision"
  • Aero Chord "The 90's"
  • Rudimental "Feel The Love"
  • Grandtheft & Delaney Jane "Easy Go"
  • Hotel Garuda "Fixed On You"
  • Armand Van Helden " U Don't Know Me"
  • Pnau "Chameleon"
  • Slushii ft. Madi "So Long"
  • Ta-ku & Wafia "Love Somebody"

Listen again at C895.org/OnDemand!




Hot 8@8

  1. Jax Jones ft. MNEK - House Work Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play
  2. Flume ft. Tove Lo - Say It Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play
  3. Kungs Vs Cookin On 3 Burners - This Girl Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play
  4. Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play
  5. Anna Lunoe - Radioactive Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play
  6. Kanye West ft. Ty Dolla Sign - Fade Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play
  7. Galantis & Hook N Sling - Love On Me (Peter Bjorn and John Remix)
  8. Pnau - Chameleon
For Thursday, November 17 2016

