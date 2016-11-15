AM Show Blog Monday Nov. 14. 2016

Today's Links:
New Music Showdown: Jackal ft. Mister Blonde "Anonymous" vs Kungs "I Feel So Bad"
Winner: Jackal ft. Mister Blonde "Anonymous"
Banger: Matisse & Sadko "Ninjas"
Banger Meme Guy's Meme: Link
6am Playlist:
- Griz ft. Natalola & Cory Enemy "What We've Become"
- Vicetone ft. Cozi Zuehlsdorff "Nevada"
- Res "They-Say Vision"
- Aero Chord "The 90's"
- Rudimental "Feel The Love"
- Grandtheft & Delaney Jane "Easy Go"
- Hotel Garuda "Fixed On You"
- Armand Van Helden " U Don't Know Me"
- Pnau "Chameleon"
- Slushii ft. Madi "So Long"
- Ta-ku & Wafia "Love Somebody"
Listen again at C895.org/OnDemand!