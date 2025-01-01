Giving to c89.5 through your Donor Advised Fund

Making a charitable contribution to c89.5 through your donor-advised fund is an excellent way to support the educational and cultural mission of the station.

Advise your fund to make a grant to the C895/KNHC Public Radio Association (tax ID: 20-5402402)

How do I donate to c89.5 through my donor advised fund?

Use the link above to search for your donor-advised fund sponsor (examples include Fidelity Charitable, Vanguard Charitable, Charles Schwab, Charityvest, and Greater Horizons. Locally, the Seattle Foundation also has a donor-advised fund.)

After your gift, email c89.5 membership director, Bruce Wirth to let us know how much you are donating and from which donor-advised fund we should expect to receive a gift. This helps us properly attribute the gift to your c89.5 member record. Of course, gifts can also be made anonymously.

What is a donor-advised fund?

A donor-advised fund (DAF) is like a mutual fund used solely for donations to nonprofit organizations. Instead of investing their money in a mutual fund, however, donors make an irrevocable gift to the fund (known as a “sponsoring organization”) and get an immediate tax right-off. Then, donors direct the sponsor to make a gift to a nonprofit of their choice. Essentially, you are donating to a nonprofit (the sponsoring organization) that invests your money and then distributes grants to nonprofits of your choice.

How do I establish a donor-advised fund?

Consult your financial advisor for more information on the pros and cons of donor-advised funds.

Establish your donor-advised fund by making an irrevocable, tax-deductible donation to the sponsoring organization.

Decide on your investment allocation strategy.

Recommend a grant to the C895/KNHC Public Radio Association (tax ID: 20-5402402).

What are the main advantages of a donor-advised fund?