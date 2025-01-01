Making a charitable contribution to c89.5 through your donor-advised fund is an excellent way to support the educational and cultural mission of the station.
Advise your fund to make a grant to the C895/KNHC Public Radio Association (tax ID: 20-5402402)
How do I donate to c89.5 through my donor advised fund?
Use the link above to search for your donor-advised fund sponsor (examples include Fidelity Charitable, Vanguard Charitable, Charles Schwab, Charityvest, and Greater Horizons. Locally, the Seattle Foundation also has a donor-advised fund.)
After your gift, email c89.5 membership director, Bruce Wirth to let us know how much you are donating and from which donor-advised fund we should expect to receive a gift. This helps us properly attribute the gift to your c89.5 member record. Of course, gifts can also be made anonymously.
What is a donor-advised fund?
A donor-advised fund (DAF) is like a mutual fund used solely for donations to nonprofit organizations. Instead of investing their money in a mutual fund, however, donors make an irrevocable gift to the fund (known as a “sponsoring organization”) and get an immediate tax right-off. Then, donors direct the sponsor to make a gift to a nonprofit of their choice. Essentially, you are donating to a nonprofit (the sponsoring organization) that invests your money and then distributes grants to nonprofits of your choice.
How do I establish a donor-advised fund?
- Consult your financial advisor for more information on the pros and cons of donor-advised funds.
- Establish your donor-advised fund by making an irrevocable, tax-deductible donation to the sponsoring organization.
- Decide on your investment allocation strategy.
- Recommend a grant to the C895/KNHC Public Radio Association (tax ID: 20-5402402).
What are the main advantages of a donor-advised fund?
- Simplicity – The DAF sponsor handles all record-keeping, disbursements, and tax receipts.
- Flexibility– The timing of your tax deduction can be separate from your charitable decision-making.
- Tax-efficiency – Contributions are tax-deductible and any investment growth in the DAF is tax-free. It is also easy to donate long-term appreciated securities, eliminating capital gains taxes and allowing you to support multiple charities from one block of stock.
- Family legacy– A DAF is a powerful way to build or continue a tradition of family philanthropy.
- Privacy (if desired) – Donors may choose to remain anonymous to the grant recipient.
- No start-up costs – There is usually no cost to establish a donor-advised fund. However, sponsoring organizations generally assess an administrative fee on the assets and may require a minimum initial contribution. Fees depend on the sponsoring organization.
Follow C89.5