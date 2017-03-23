DJ Hanzel (Who Is Definitely NOT Dillon Francis) Has His Own Talk Show

It’s a bad day for talk show hosts everywhere because Dillon Francis’ alter ego DJ Hanzel has just eclipsed them all.One Deeper Talks with DJ Hanzel is now streaming on Youtube and I guarantee you’re about to binge every single installment of the wonderfully awkward web talk show. In each episode DJ Hanzel sits down and goes deep with a famous EDM producer, including DJs like Alesso, Calvin Harris, Kaskade and more.Hanzel asks the questions we’ve always wanted to ask our favorite artists. Like, why does someone as beautiful as Alesso even want to make music anyway? And, is Calvin Harris basically McDonalds? Check out a few of my favorites from One Deeper Talks below and let’s hope a season 2 is already in the works! – GabeSource: The EDM Ten @ http://theEDMten.org