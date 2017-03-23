 Donate
C89.5
 

Uncategorized

March 23, 2017
0 comments »

DJ Hanzel (Who Is Definitely NOT Dillon Francis) Has His Own Talk Show

More articles by »
Written by: Gabriel Zus
Tags:

It’s a bad day for talk show hosts everywhere because Dillon Francis’ alter ego DJ Hanzel has just eclipsed them all.   One Deeper Talks with DJ Hanzel is now streaming on Youtube and I guarantee you’re about to binge every single installment of the wonderfully awkward web talk show. In each episode DJ Hanzel sits down and goes deep with a famous EDM producer, including DJs like Alesso, Calvin Harris, Kaskade and more.

Alesso really hates getting his picture taken.

Hanzel asks the questions we’ve always wanted to ask our favorite artists. Like, why does someone as beautiful as Alesso even want to make music anyway? And, is Calvin Harris basically McDonalds? Check out a few of my favorites from One Deeper Talks below and let’s hope a season 2 is already in the works! – Gabe Source: The EDM Ten @ http://theEDMten.org



0 comments »


Be the first to comment!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Amazon Smile & C89.5

When you shop with AmazonSmile, Amazon will make a donation to Washington Public Radio Association / C89.5. Click here to shop at AmazonSmile!
RSS Feed Twitter Facebook Google+
Pledge Now
PRI
CPB

More Posts
 
DJ Hanzel (Who Is Definitely NOT Dillon Francis) Has His Own Talk Show
Santa Clara – Be That Way
READ: Inside The Brains Of People Who Don’t Like Music
CHART! March 19th, 2017