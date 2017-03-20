READ: Inside The Brains Of People Who Don’t Like Music

Although the concept might seem strange to most of us (especially if you are on this website because you listen to the EDM Ten and therefore music…) according to a new study published in the Proceedings of The National Academy of Sciences 3-5% of the world’s population as an indifference or dislike of music.

Termed “musical anhedonia”, the condition is literally defined as the “indifference towards or unable to find pleasure in music”. There is nothing wrong with people suffering from this condition, although the term “general anhedonia” is the inability to feel any kind of pleasure and is often associated with depression, people suffering from the musical form is not a source of depression or suffering. They simply don’t like it.

But the question, especially for people who cannot imagine a life without music is…why?

According to new research by the University of Barcelona, the brains of people with music anhedonia do not respond to music in the same way that people without the condition do. For people who do enjoy music there is a strong sense of joy and pleasure, which resulted in the interaction between the auditory and reward regions of the brain. In people who dislike music – this simply did not happen, the two regions of the brain did not interact in response to music.

To read more about the condition go The Atlantic and to read an interesting interview with a neuroscientist about musical anhedonia check out Noisey!

