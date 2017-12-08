NEW MUSIC FRIDAY: Axwell /\ Ingrosso, Jax Jones & MORE!

Here is a quick round of some of the best new tracks released this week and a few are so fresh they were just dropped today!

After teasing this song since ADE 2016, Axwell /\ Ingrosso are finally back with Armin van Buuren collaborator Trevor Guthrie (thats his vocals on the classic "This Is What It Feels Like") on "Dreamer"! As a huge Axwell /\ Ingrosso fan I am extremely excited about this song! It bring the classic Axwell /\ Ingrosso vibe, with their signature soulful echo-y vocals, uplifting lyrics and a running orchestral track flushed out with that exciting building percussion and horn combination that the duo are known for! Check it out below!

This track came out earlier this week and continues to prove that Jax Jones has that cross over world between house music and pop on lock! "Breathe" is an extremely catchy pop-esque ear worm that I certainly think could cross over to pop music in the new year. It features a string of lyrics that will get stuck into your head whether you want it to or not and features Ina Wroldsen, the Icelandic singer that you can also hear on Martin Solvieg's "Place". Oh, and the visualizer for this track is adorable!

My final track for New Music Friday is the Kayzo Remix of DJ Snake's "A Different Way" which changes the song from the smooth pop dance love song to a drop heavy track that sits somewhere between dub-step and trap, adding new energy to the track that is perfect for your weekend!

