NEW MUSIC FRIDAY: Martin Garrix, Dillon Francis & MORE!

it’s not w Ellie anymore — MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) November 21, 2017

They played the song at a festival before I had even heard the finished product which I was cool with but it didn’t go down well with my management or label. I have always loved the song very much. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) November 23, 2017

Not only is it Friday but its a new month both of which mean NEW MUSIC! And today was a good day from the music gods, two big collabs that have been teased for weeks were *finally* released from four of the biggest names in dance music. First up, Martin Garrix & David Guetta "So Far Away", which has been causing controversy and headlines for months. Originally the track featured the vocals of Ellie Goulding, but on November 21st, in response to a Goulding fan page tweeting about the song, Martin confirmed that she was no longer attached to the project -The awkward string of tweets continued when Garrix responded to another fan with the cryptic "she didn't want to release it" which, sans proper capitalization at least, came off a little bitter? Ellie responded with her side of the story, which brings a little more info to the conflict than either Guetta or Garrix seemed to give.Its too bad that the label was not cool with the early release - even though Ellie was. It would have been great to hear her version of the song but the new vocalists do a great job and over all its a great collab, wonderful to hear two giants in dance music working together, and the melodic quality of this track is awesome. Check it out!My second new music Friday track is also a big collab but sans all the controversy! "Another Dimension" is the second collab between Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE, after last years "Need You" which - is a pretty hard jam to top. Plus the music video is still one of my favorite from Dillon which...is saying something! Check out the new track and let me know what you think!Which track is your fav? Let me know in the comments! -- Harmony!