SCIENCE SOLEIL: Listen to the first AI/Human collab!

Bringing a new segment to my weekday evening shifts (from 6-8pm) called "SCIENCE SOLEIL"! Where we explore stories on the crossroads between science, technology and dance music. We are kicking off the series this week with the first collaboration between humans and artificial intelligence, and if this is the start of the robot apocalypse its sounding really good so far...

When scrolling through Spotify or YouTube SKYGGE's new track with (Jack U collaborator and vocalist) Kiesza, might look like any other new dance track and it sounds like it as well, with heavy futuristic tropical house vibes "Hello Shadow" doesn't give the "created by your Robot Overlords" vibe at first listen - but upon closer inspection (and okay, some Googling) the truth is revealed, the song is actually a human/computer collaboration between French producer Beoit Carre and the artificial intelligence program called Flow Machines.

The software is a part of a suite of programs that is, according to the website "an AI tool based on machine learning: an intelligent assistant able to help you in composing new songs in any style, automatically or interactively." And this not the first time the company has used the program to create music, previously Carre has used Flow Machines to compose two pop tracks "Daddy's Car" and "Mr. Shadow", but SKYGGE's new track is the first foray into dance music with the help of a well known vocalist.

Check out "Hello Shadow" below and while you listen (and watch the thought provoking video) think about whether or not this song is lacking the "heart" of an all human produced track and - if you can even tell the difference.

Electronic music has long been known as "computer" music and this certainly takes it to a new definition, but...maybe that is not entirely a bad thing?

Check it out and tweet @HarmonySoleil with your thoughts or leave them below!