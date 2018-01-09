Transmitter Replacement Update: 09 Jan 2018

The transmitter has been ordered!
Seattle Public Schools issued the purchase order to GatesAir, Inc for a new 5kW HD FM transmitter. Estimated delivery is the end of February. Thanks to everyone who helped make this possible!
Transmitter Progress Checklist
■ Competitive Bidding Process (Completed 21 Dec 2017)
■ Review and Acceptance of Bids (Completed 03 Jan 2018)
■ Order Placement (Completed 04 Jan 2018)
□ Manufacturer Builds Equipment to Broadcaster’s specifications
□ Delivery, at about 7-8 weeks after order placement.
□ Installation & Testing
□ Go live!