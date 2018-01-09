 Donate
C89.5
 

Transmitter Replacement

January 9, 2018
0 comments »

Transmitter Replacement Update: 09 Jan 2018

More articles by »
Written by: Richard J. Dalton

The transmitter has been ordered!

Seattle Public Schools issued the purchase order to GatesAir, Inc for a new 5kW HD FM transmitter. Estimated delivery is the end of February. Thanks to everyone who helped make this possible!

Transmitter Progress Checklist

■ Competitive Bidding Process (Completed 21 Dec 2017)

■ Review and Acceptance of Bids (Completed 03 Jan 2018)

■ Order Placement (Completed 04 Jan 2018)

□ Manufacturer Builds Equipment to Broadcaster’s specifications

□ Delivery, at about 7-8 weeks after order placement.

□ Installation & Testing

□ Go live!

Click here for previous updates



0 comments »


Be the first to comment!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Stranger Things to Do

C89.5 Events Calendar is powered by The Stranger

RSS Feed Twitter Facebook Google+
Pledge Now
PRI
CPB

Amazon Smile & C89.5

When you shop with AmazonSmile, Amazon will make a donation to Washington Public Radio Association / C89.5. Click here to shop at AmazonSmile!

More Posts
 
Transmitter Replacement Update: 09 Jan 2018
NEW SHOW ALERT! The 8-Bit Work Break!
Transmitter Replacement Update: 28 Dec 2017
Transmitter Replacement Update: 26 Dec 2017