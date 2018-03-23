 Donate
C89.5
 

Drew Bailey's Blog

March 23, 2018
0 comments »

Morning Show Blog March 23rd, 2018

More articles by »
Written by: Brayden Kitsap 

Watch Out for the New Ultra Music Festival of 2018 being Streamed on UMF TV
    
Below the Headlines courtesy of Mike Zimmer:

'I'm going to Davie': Ultra-annoyed downtown Miami residents plan their annual exodus. http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/downtown-miami/article206374469.html

Starbucks claims to have finally close its gender pay gap in the U.S. Your move, everyone else.    https://mashable.com/2018/03/22/starbucks-gender-pay-gap-united-states/#DIqE9bWbugqH

CDs and vinyl are more popular than digital downloads once again  https://www.theverge.com/2018/3/22/17152120/digital-downloads-cd-vinyl-riaa-2017-report

Toys 'R' Us founder Charles Lazarus dies days after the chain say it's closing. http://money.cnn.com/2018/03/22/news/companies/toys-r-us-founder-obituary/index.html

Ketchup slices: shaped like cheese singles but look like fruit leather
  
8:07 Story from Jack Strider:
Ultra Music Festival Lineup
https://ultramusicfestival.com/lineup/
Brayden Kitsap's Top Picks For Music This Week
 

David Guetta and Sia - Flames

Brayden Kitsap's Top Picks for new Movies to watch this week

Deadpool 2 - Official Trailer

   



0 comments »


Be the first to comment!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Sign up to be a C89.5 Adviser!


Become a member of our exclusive group of C89.5 Advisers who provide us with their opinions and preferences about our station and what matters most about what they hear on the radio. Click here to sign up!

Stranger Things to Do

C89.5 Events Calendar is powered by The Stranger

RSS Feed Twitter Facebook Google+
Pledge Now
PRI
CPB

Amazon Smile & C89.5

When you shop with AmazonSmile, Amazon will make a donation to Washington Public Radio Association / C89.5. Click here to shop at AmazonSmile!

More Posts
 
Morning Show Blog March 23rd, 2018
Morning Show Blog – Wednesday March 21, 2018
Morning Show Blog: Tuesday March 20, 2018
C89.5 Celebrates Womxn In Dance Music