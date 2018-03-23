Morning Show Blog March 23rd, 2018

Watch Out for the New Ultra Music Festival of 2018 being Streamed on UMF TV
Below the Headlines courtesy of Mike Zimmer:
'I'm going to Davie': Ultra-annoyed downtown Miami residents plan their annual exodus. http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/downtown-miami/article206374469.html
Starbucks claims to have finally close its gender pay gap in the U.S. Your move, everyone else. https://mashable.com/2018/03/22/starbucks-gender-pay-gap-united-states/#DIqE9bWbugqH
CDs and vinyl are more popular than digital downloads once again https://www.theverge.com/2018/3/22/17152120/digital-downloads-cd-vinyl-riaa-2017-report
Toys 'R' Us founder Charles Lazarus dies days after the chain say it's closing. http://money.cnn.com/2018/03/22/news/companies/toys-r-us-founder-obituary/index.html
Ketchup slices: shaped like cheese singles but look like fruit leather
8:07 Story from Jack Strider: Ultra Music Festival Lineup https://ultramusicfestival.com/lineup/
Brayden Kitsap's Top Picks For Music This Week
David Guetta and Sia - Flames
Brayden Kitsap's Top Picks for new Movies to watch this week