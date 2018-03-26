Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Drew Bailey's Blog

Morning Show Notes: Swedish House Mafia, Wendy’s Mixtape.

Drew Bailey
March 26, 2018
1 min read

Listen to Swedish House Mafia’s live set from last night at The Ultra Music Festival. Plus Wendy’s fire mixtape.

Swedish House Mafia reunited last night at Ultra

Wendy’s drops a mixtape, and it’s fire.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey hosts Mornings from 6 to 9 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Drew Bailey's Blog

Morning Show Blog March 23rd, 2018

Watch Out for the New Ultra Music Festival of 2018 being Streamed on UMF TV     Below the Headlines courtesy of Mike Zimmer: ‘I’m going to Davie’: Ultra-annoyed downtown Miami residents plan their annual exodus. Starbucks...

Drew Bailey's Blog

Morning Show Blog: Tuesday March 20, 2018

Today On Below the Headlines Facebook got caught selling peoples information. So here is how to delete your Facebook account. Getter is done with edm. Small chance Bennu the asteroid might hit us. Recent News on Gaming The Univeristy of Utah is...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

BECU Banner

Menu