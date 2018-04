Conro was in the area, so he stopped by the C89.5 Performance Studio, and showed us his new single “Take Me There”.

Conro is based in Kelowna, born in Saskatchewan, and has been moving towards a funky vibrant vibe. He’s developing his live performance for when he tours, which we are excited about.

“Take Me There” as the Acoustic Version

“Take Me There” with some beats added, for the toe-tapping enthusiast…