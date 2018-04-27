JES IS HERE!

Seattle's home for dance
Richard J. Dalton
April 27, 2018
International performer, producer and deejay JES will be live in the studio with us at 4PM!

She’ll have some tickets to this evening’s show at the Underground for donors at certain levels.

And she’ll talk about public radio, dance music and C89.5!

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

Womxn In Dance Music Special

Saturday morning at 8AM, tune in for the first airing of the Womxn in Dance Music Special, produced by Harmony Soleil and the students. Included are interviews with Fysah, VASSY, Helen from Super Square and JES. If you appreciate programming like...

Painting for Pay… of my nails

Ahh. I’m excited for this. For every $202.38 donated, Harmony is going to paint another one of my nails, until all 10 fingers and 11 toes are covered! And then I’m going out on the town to show it off to all the drag queens. We’re...

Kylie Minogue on air at 10AM Fri!

Kylie Minogue will be joining us via phone at 10AM Friday. She’ll be chatting about her new music while helping us out with Spring Drive. Don’t worry about missing Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens– Mark...

