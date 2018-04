Mako stopped by C89.5 to say “hello” and throw down a few tracks, including the monster hit “Smoke Filled Room”.

Two versions for you!

“Smoke Filled Room” with our handy drum machine added…

“Smoke Filled Room” acoustic…

Alex, who is on keys and vocals, has been a friend of C89.5 for a few years. He even played a deejay set with live vocal drop-ins at one of our Listener Appreciation Parties. It was nice having him back!

Videography: Faraz

Post Prod: Richard J Dalton