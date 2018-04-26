Match with the Students!

It’s the “Future Broadcaster Matching Grant”!

An anonymous local foundation has offered to match gifts during the student-run hours!

Make your donation during the midday today when you hear students pitching on the air, and you’ll make your gift go further.

The students you hear on air during the midday take C89.5 as a class and learn how to function in a multimedia business environment. They build their resumes and gain real world experience.

Missed out on Thursday? We’ll do it again on Friday!