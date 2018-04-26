Seattle's home for dance
Match with the Students!

Richard J. Dalton
April 26, 2018
It’s the “Future Broadcaster Matching Grant”!

An anonymous local foundation has offered to match gifts during the student-run hours!

Make your donation during the midday today when you hear students pitching on the air, and you’ll make your gift go further.

The students you hear on air during the midday take C89.5 as a class and learn how to function in a multimedia business environment. They build their resumes and gain real world experience.

Missed out on Thursday? We’ll do it again on Friday!

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

