Why You Should Drive Seven Hours To Shambhala

Festival season is slowly ramping up and it’s time to start finalizing your summer festival plans. So many great shows are already on the schedule here in the PNW for the summer of 2018, so I don’t want you the overlook the one that has been going for over 20 years at the Salmo River Ranch in Canada, Shambhala. Located just over the Canadian border in the southwest region of British Columbia, this large music festival got it’s start in 1997 and is known to be one of the biggest and longest running festivals in Canada.
I’ve never gone myself, but over the years I’ve promoted this festival over the radio and I know hundreds of people that have gone and go back every year. This family run event is exclusive to the Salmo River Ranch where it has been held since it’s first show and is one of the reasons why it has been so successful.
So why make the seven hour drive from Seattle to Shambhala when you could just go to another festival located much closer to home? Here’s why I think you should go:
1. The Lineup
Every year it seems that Shambhala bookings get bigger and better. (Especially in 2015 when they brought Skrillex, Pretty Lights, Kygo, Griz, and more.) This year is no different with Delta Heavy, Malaa, Rezz, and Feed Me. Plus legendary producers and DJs like Mark Farina, Z-Trip, DJ Qbert, Mix Master Mike, Aphrodite, and more.
Overall a unique lineup that differs greatly from most major US festivals by offering tons of broken beats, glitchy bass, and DnB. And we don’t even know the full lineup until April 9th.
2. The Venue
I’ve talked about how the venue is one of the reasons why it has been so successful for so long, but the venue really is another headliner. Located on a 500 acre privately own family farm, the space during the festival hosts around seven different stages and access to lounge in the Salmo River (No glitter or bathing please.).
3. Attractions and Food
Want to get married? Head over to the wedding chapel. Hungry? Head over the the Food and Artisan market. Need a break from the music? Go check out the attendee created theme camps.
4. Corporate Free festival
Free of corporate sponsors, Shambhala has always been completely staff by volunteers.
5. The Vibe
Although I have never been, I hear the vibe at Shambhala is incredible. Like most transitional bass festivals (my favorite description of a show like this) everyone is there to have a good time and no one is there to bring you down. Especially with “What The Festival” taking the year off. This is the year to go.
6. The Porta Potties
I sent my good friends to Shambhala in 2016. They have raved all over the country from Ultra to EDC, and more. So they have seen their fair share of hot disgusting ravey porta pottys. They said you could almost eat off the ones at Shambhala. They have people cleaning them constantly throughout the festival.
7. Camping Inside The Venue
The Gorge Amphitheater is beautiful, but you have to pay for the privilege to go back to your camp mid show (if that is even an option). At Shambhala the camping, parking, and all of the stages exists within the gates of the festival.
8. Check Out The Official Trailer
Why should I skip Shambhala?
I’ve heard very few horror stories. Everyone I know who has been always wants to go back. But it is a 19 plus show (legal drinking age in Canada) and adult beverages are NOT allowed and are HEAVILY enforced. Also, last year was kind of a mess due to a wild fire that got the Sunday of the festival cancelled, then the fire changed direction and they open the festival again after many attendees already left. Also, if you have any DUIs or other arrests, you may have issues getting across the border to Canada.
Another reason you may skip it this year, it sold out. Don’t wait to buy your tickets.
August 10th-13th 2018 @ Salmo River Ranch BC, Canada.
Add comment