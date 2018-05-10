Seattle's home for dance
Save The Wave Extended!

Richard J. Dalton
May 10, 2018
Today is the first week of the bonus Save The Wave hour. Thanks to everyone who helped make this happen!

During our Spring Membership Drive, for every $1000 raised, we added a 3rd hour to Seattle’s original and longest running new wave retro show. We raised enough to make it through September 6th.

This also means we get this all summer long! What a great way to celebrate the beautiful summer days (although it’s mostly cloudy this morning).

What’s your favorite Save The Wave artist? Let us know in the comments section below!

Photo: Promotional photo of Blondie

