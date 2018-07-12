Seattle's home for dance
Mermaids and More Featured In Dillon Francis’ Video For “Never Let Me Go”

Drew Bailey
July 12, 2018
Dillon Francis and De La Ghetto getting crazy on a boat with mermaids in his latest video for “Never Let You Go”.

