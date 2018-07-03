Working on our online stream

We’re experiencing some difficulty with our online stream today, and we’d like to keep you up to date. Here’s the latest:

UPDATE 03 July 10:39 AM: We running some tests to help find the problem. However these tests may take a few hours. If you live in or around Seattle, try out our FM or HD signal at 89.5 MHz.

UPDATE 03 July 10:06 AM: We’re unable to maintain a constant connection to our streaming company’s datacenter in Chicago. We’re working on another solution.

UPDATE 03 July 9:40 AM: We have what we believe is a temporary fix in place.

ORIGINAL POST:

We’re experiencing some difficulty with our online stream this morning. We’re working on it and hoping it have it remedied shortly!

We’re also available on FM in Seattle / Tacoma / Everett / Enumclaw on 89.5 FM. Our OTA FM and HD signals are not experiencing any problems right now.