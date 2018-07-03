Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
C89

Working on our online stream

Richard J. Dalton
July 3, 2018
1 min read

We’re experiencing some difficulty with our online stream today, and we’d like to keep you up to date. Here’s the latest:

UPDATE 03 July 10:39 AM: We running some tests to help find the problem. However these tests may take a few hours. If you live in or around Seattle, try out our FM or HD signal at 89.5 MHz.

UPDATE 03 July 10:06 AM: We’re unable to maintain a constant connection to our streaming company’s datacenter in Chicago. We’re working on another solution.

UPDATE 03 July 9:40 AM: We have what we believe is a temporary fix in place.

ORIGINAL POST:
We’re experiencing some difficulty with our online stream this morning. We’re working on it and hoping it have it remedied shortly!

We’re also available on FM in Seattle / Tacoma / Everett / Enumclaw on 89.5 FM. Our OTA FM and HD signals are not experiencing any problems right now.

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

Follow me on Twitter

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

C89

Declare car independence!

Let  C89.5  help  you  declare  independence  from  those  four  wheels. If  you’ve  been  stuck  with  car  repairs,  consider  purchasing  a  new  ride  for  the  summer.  Celebrate  Fourth  of  July  this  year  by  declaring  independence  from ...

C89

Thank you for Pride!

We celebrate Pride year round at C89.5, so we had to go extra hard over the last 5 days.
Thank you SO MUCH to everyone who came out and celebrated. You mean the world to us!!
.
.
 

C89

Mark + Mel hosting the Pride mix Sunday!

These are the same mixes from our POP-UP DANCEFLOOR at PrideFest! 9AM: Seth goes in the mix on Cafe Chill for the first time! 10 AM: “Mom” (she) is leading the parade, so “Mark” (he) is hosting the mix from 10AM – 2PM...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu