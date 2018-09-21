Uncategorized

tyDi talks prepping for 5 hour DJ sets, new music, CATS & More!

Harmony Soleil
September 21, 2018
tyDi chats with HarmonySoleil before his extended 4.5 hour DJ set in Seattle at the Underground! He talks about how he prepares for long sets, awesome collabs and new music that is up and coming, plus his new kitten Tito and more!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

