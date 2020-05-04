Raised so far
$48,454
Your support is more important than ever. Please donate today!
Raised so far
$48,454
Your support is more important than ever. Please donate today!
Membership

Spring Fund Drive – Ends May 6th

Bruce Wirth
May 4, 2020
1 min read

Whether you need a break from the news or just some positive energy, C89.5 is here for you with dance music that lifts your spirits and brings us together. 

This is usually the time for our Spring Fund Drive, but we know you need music more than ever, so we moved our fund drive all online. You’ll get more music and less interruptions, but we still need your support.

80% of the funding for the music you love on C89.5 comes from our community. Right now, we need your support more than ever.

Music is a universal way for us to connect. It breaks barriers, reaches us no matter where we are, and makes us feel not so alone. When you donate to C89.5, you’re helping build and strengthen those connections.

When you donate to C89.5,  you’re supporting the people that make dance music so vital in Puget Sound –  the artists, venues and their employees, and the people you dance with – because C89.5 helps bring us all together.

We’re all in this together and your donation is a crucial part.

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Membership

2020 Spring Online Fund Drive

Whether you need a break from the news or just some positive energy, C89.5 is here for you with dance music that lifts your spirits and brings us together.  Our fund drive usually kicks off this month, but we know you need music more than ever, so...

Membership

Give a gift to C89.5

Winter is a time of gratitude and giving. We hope you are grateful for all the great music you enjoy on C89.5. Hopefully, you also appreciate the work we do to educate and inspire the next generation of media professionals. If you value these...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu