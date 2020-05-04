Spring Fund Drive – Ends May 6th

Whether you need a break from the news or just some positive energy, C89.5 is here for you with dance music that lifts your spirits and brings us together.

This is usually the time for our Spring Fund Drive, but we know you need music more than ever, so we moved our fund drive all online. You’ll get more music and less interruptions, but we still need your support.

80% of the funding for the music you love on C89.5 comes from our community. Right now, we need your support more than ever.

Music is a universal way for us to connect. It breaks barriers, reaches us no matter where we are, and makes us feel not so alone. When you donate to C89.5, you’re helping build and strengthen those connections.

When you donate to C89.5, you’re supporting the people that make dance music so vital in Puget Sound – the artists, venues and their employees, and the people you dance with – because C89.5 helps bring us all together.

We’re all in this together and your donation is a crucial part.