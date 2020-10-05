Employee Giving Programs

Many employers support C89.5 through workplace giving: a way for you to donate to your favorite nonprofit dance music station through payroll deduction. Donating to C89.5 through your employer has significant advantages: 1. C89.5 receives more of your donation because administrative fees tend to be lower than credit card fees. 2. Many companies match their employee’s donations.

If you are King County employee, now is a great time to support C89.5 through payroll deduction during the Annual Giving Drive , which ends November 20th.

Although King County does not match employee’s donations, donating during the Annual Giving Drive is a tremendous way to support C89.5.

C89.5 champions music that is a source of joy, energy, and inspiration, bridging divides and bringing people together in celebration of life and love in all its diversity.

To bring you this incredible mix of dance music, we rely on support from our listeners.

80% of the funding for C89.5 comes from our community: a mix of individual donations and support from local businesses.

Since the pandemic, support from local businesses has dropped precipitously and, now, donations from individuals, including work-place programs like the King County Employee Giving Program, make up the majority of our funding.

Donations from listeners are needed more than ever to sustain our inspiring dance music programming and career-connected learning opportunities for our students.