Thanks for supporting C89.5 on Giving Tuesday!

Bruce Wirth
December 2, 2020
Hearts flowing through C89.5

Thanks to everyone who contributed to C89.5 during our Giving Tuesday campaign.

We raised over $17,000 in just over 2 weeks. Your support is especially vital now, with the challenges facing C89.5 due to the COVID crisis

Your passion for dance music, for our educational mission and, most importantly, your willingness to put your money behind that; that’s what makes C89.5 possible.

In these most trying of times, that so many people stepped forward to support C89.5 is a testament to the strength and integrity of our community.

Thank you!

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

