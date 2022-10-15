Thanks for supporting C89.5!

Membership

Bruce Wirth
October 15, 2022
To everyone who contributed during our Fall Fund Drive, and to our Monthly Donors…

Thank you!

If you didn’t get a chance to donate yet, we could use your help meeting our goal. Visit our donation page and check out our new Fall thank-you gifts.

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

