Help c89.5 Dance Against Hunger

Help us (C895!) support our community members in need. Join us while we aid Food Lifeline** by packing/sorting food.

DJ’s will be spinning live, lunch included, and we are helping our bigger community with food insecurity. It’s a win-win.

Choose one of Two (2) Sessions, morning or afternoon, and join us before/after for lunch provided by world-renowned Dick’s Drive-In* to all volunteers :

1st Session: 9:00am to 11:30am

~LUNCH PROVIDED~

2nd Session: 1:00pm to 3:30pm

Volunteers (ages 10+)

It is easy, fun, and you can make a huge difference in just a few hours. Light lifting and some bending may be required.

SIGN UP HERE!

and follow the prompts to create an account through Food Lifeline, set up Username/Password, enter Name, Address, Phone (if wish to receive text message reminders), Mailing Address, Emergency Contact, and date of birth (used to track if Parent/Guardian Consent Form Required)

*Dick’s Drive-In: Dick’s Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., or simply Dick’s, is an American regional chain of fast-food restaurants located in the Seattle metropolitan area.

**Food Lifeline relies on hundreds of business and corporate groups to sort and repack millions of pounds of food every year. For more information on Food Lifeline: Click here!