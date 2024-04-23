MembershipMonthly Donors

Monthly Donors: help c89.5 cut credit card fees!

Bruce Wirth
April 23, 2024
Thank-you for giving to c89.5 with an automatic monthly donation!

The fees we pay to process your credit card keep going up unfortunately taking a bigger bite out of your monthly donation to c89.5.

Fortunately, we’ve switched to a new payment processor that will lower those fees by as much as 25% but, for security reasons, only you can move your credit card number to our new processor.
To switch, simply start a new monthly donation  and we’ll cancel the old one. Plus, as a bonus, you can select a new thank-you gift when you switch!

A long pink button with the words "Yes, I want to Switch"

Make the switch and, right away, your generous donation will go even further in supporting the music you love and our students.
If you’d prefer, call our office during regular business hours and we’ll take care of everything: 206-252-3800.
As a monthly member, you know how important c89.5 is to you so please Make the Switch today!

Thank you for all you do for c89.5!

Credit Card Fees on Monthly Donations

  • Current processor = $13,479  per year.
  • New processor* = $10,182 per year

c89.5 saves = $3,297

*Our new credit card processor, Paya, specializes in serving the education, government, and nonprofit sectors. Paya is a long-time service provider to public broadcasters nationwide and is fully PCI-compliant. Learn more.

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

