c895 Classics Advisers Survey!

We need YOUR opinions on the music that we play!

We have a new c895 Advisers Survey where we need your opinions on some of the biggest dance songs of the last 30 years running now until midnight on June 29th! We want to know what you like, what you don’t and also if you are familiar with these tracks! We also like to ask focused questions about all things c895, and your opinions shape everything from the music we play to the contests we run to…the look of our website. YOU really do make c895 possible!

Complete the survey and you could win a Regal Theaters Summer prize pack! Take the survey now and impact the sound of your favorite radio station at c895.org/Advise!