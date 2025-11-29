Color Theory Guest Mix with rebirth.reimagine

Color Theory is bringing a treat to end your holiday weekend with Madlon welcoming rebirth.reimagine as the first guest DJ on the show!

Join Seattle scene veteran Lucy LeFreak as she brings her new project to the airways for the first time as rebirth.reimagine – bringing an hour long DJ set filled with healing focused bass music charged with emotion. After traversing many genres and projects, Lucy le Freak embarks on one final bass music excursion: rebirth.reimagine. This project is a capstone culminating from her vast experience in the Seattle electronic scene and beyond. She hopes to use this emotionally charged bass music project to heal herself and hopefully others.

The debut mix from rebirth.reimagine will start at 8 and feature emotionally charged bass music focused on healing. It is the focus the emotional journey that aligns with ‘Color Theory’s’ focus on diving deep into the full spectrum of feelings that electronic music can evoke, which makes rebirth.reimagined the perfect first guest DJ in the show’s 23 episode history. With a focus on more guests to come!

Listen to Color Theory’s first guest mix this Sunday night at 8pm followed by a second hour in the mix with host Madlon! This Sunday night at 8pm!

