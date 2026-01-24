Uncategorized

$55 for 55 Years!

Harmony Soleil
January 24, 2026
1 min read
A retro themed header with the c895 logo and images from the station over the years.

In 1971, c89.5 signed on with a simple idea: to share music that moves people while educating high school students about broadcasting.

 55 YEARS LATER… 

c89.5 has been:
A first microphone for DJs finding their voice.

A place where new sounds were heard before they were everywhere.

A home for rhythm, creativity, and independent spirit.

Most importantly, c89.5 has always been listener-powered and made possible by people who believed dance music deserved a place on the airwaves!

This is more than a birthday.

It’s a celebration of community, culture, and dance music and it ‘s so much better with YOU in it.

Whether you just found us, or you’ve been tuned in for decades, your support keeps the beat alive.

Join the 55th celebration with a $55 gift today!

 Thank you for being part of our story.  Let’s keep the beat going.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Uncategorized

Color Theory Guest Mix with rebirth.reimagine

Color Theory is bringing a treat to end your holiday weekend with Madlon welcoming rebirth.reimagine as the first guest DJ on the show! Join Seattle scene veteran Lucy LeFreak as she brings her new project to the airways for the first time as...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu