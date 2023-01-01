Monthly Donors: help c89.5 cut credit card fees on your donation!

Thank-you for giving to c89.5 with an automatic monthly donation!

The fees we pay to process your credit card keep going up unfortunately taking a bigger bite out of your monthly donation to c89.5.

Fortunately, we’ve switched to a new payment processor that will lower those fees by as much as 25% but, for security reasons, only you can move your credit card number to our new processor.
To switch, simply start a new monthly donation  and we’ll cancel the old one. Plus, as a bonus, you can select a new thank-you gift when you switch!

Make the switch and, right away, your generous donation will go even further in supporting the music you love and our students.
If you’d prefer, call our office during regular business hours and we’ll take care of everything: 206-252-3800.
As a monthly member, you know how important c89.5 is to you so please Make the Switch today!

Thank you for all you do for c89.5!

2023 Credit Card Fees

  • Current processor = $13,479
  • New processor* = $10,182

c89.5 saves = $3,297

*Projected fees, based on the same 2023 transactions.

Our new credit card processor, Paya, specializes in serving the education, government, and nonprofit sectors and is fully PCI-compliant. Our donation platform, Pledgecart, and Paya are long-time and trusted service providers to public radio and TV stations nationwide.

