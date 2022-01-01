Give BIG!

During GiveBIG, people all over Washington are coming together to support non-profits in our community.

In the best of times, nonprofits make life better for us all. In times like these, we need them more than ever. Whether they provide essential services, work to build a more just world, educate young people, or inspire through music and art, GiveBIG is a great way to support nonprofits you care about.

Donating to C89.5 pays for the music you enjoy every day and supports a diverse community of dance music lovers throughout Puget Sound.

And, your financial contribution helps students in our high school program develop important job skills for success in life.