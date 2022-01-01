HERE’S TO THE MUSIC we hear and feel, on the air, on a stage. And to the power of music that heals and gets our blood pumping. Let’s use that power for good: by giving life-saving blood for others, and just like that soul-saving song, let’s turn it up loud and share again and again—FOR LIFE!

Bloodworks Northwest is partnering with C89.5, KEXP, Sub Pop Records, Starbucks, Seattle Symphony, Top Pot Donuts, Seattle Theater Group and many more from the local community to generate awareness of the critical need for blood through music’s ability to drive connection. Now through the end of December, Bloodworks Northwest will host the Music’s In Our Blood campaign with the goal of recruiting 20,000 new and re-engaged donors by the end of the year.

The demand for blood has never been greater and the supply is at one of its lowest levels in recent history. In effort to restock the shelves, Bloodworks Northwest is teaming up with its partners to share the voices of musicians, artists and DJs that have stories of impact and how blood donations have positively affected their lives. The five-month blood drive will also encompass music festivals, concerts, community events, social media engagement, and incentives to secure new blood donors including gift cards and music-centric getaways.

Only 38% of the population is eligible to donate blood, due to health, age and other key factors. Due to this small pool of eligible donors, Bloodwork Northwest and the musicians participating in the Music’s in Our Blood campaign are urging those who can, to donate blood regularly. In Washington and Oregon, 1,000 donors per day are needed to keep the blood supply at a safe and reliable level. It does not take much for the supply to drop—one snowstorm, one tragedy, one heatwave can send it back to an unsafe level.

For more information on eligibility, please visit www.bloodworksnw.org/donate/eligibility.