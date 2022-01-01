Donate to C89.5 on Giving Tuesday

Heart-shaped icons with the logo of Giving Tuesday in the center and the date November 29thThis Fall, there are two days for getting deals – Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But there’s also a day to give back to your community – Giving Tuesday.

Winter is a time of gratitude and giving. We hope you are grateful for all the great music you enjoy on C89.5. Hopefully, you also appreciate the work we do to educate and inspire the next generation of media professionals. If these things matter to you, please show your gratitude by donating to C89.5 on Giving Tuesday, November 29th.

Your donation makes a BIG difference. Every act of generosity counts and each gift means more when we give together.

And tell the world about your favorite radio station on Giving Tuesday! Tag @c895radio on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and use the hashtag #GivingTuesday !

THANK YOU!

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
