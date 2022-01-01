Starting at 8pm on Sunday, July 2nd, C895 is launching a brand new locals-only mixshow: Guest Mix Seattle!

Following in the spirit of Guest Mix Wednesday with 60 minutes of open format and open decks, this new locals-only mix show will feature the best DJs in Seattle, spinning every Sunday night at 8pm. And to get you ready for the show, each Monday we will be posting an indepth interview with each featured DJ, and release it as a podcast here on this page and wherever you listen to podcasts!

We are kicking off the show July 2nd at 8pm with local trance, progressive, and melodic bass DJ/producer Madlon.

It’s new, it’s completely local, and it’s a fun way to hear the best DJs in Seattle if you can’t make it out to the club. Guest Mix Seattle, Sunday nights at 8pm!