Help c89.5 Dance Against Hunger!

Help us (C895!) support our community members in need. Join us while we aid Food Lifeline** by packing/sorting food during this summer time of need.

Trent Von will be spinning and lunch will be included, plus we are helping our bigger community with food insecurity. It’s a win-win!

Choose one of Two (2) Sessions, morning or afternoon, and join us before/after for cheeseburgers provided by world-renowned Dick’s Drive-In* to all volunteers :

1st Session: 9:00am to 11:30am

~Break between volunteer sessions~

2nd Session: 1:00pm to 3:30pm

Volunteers (ages 10+)

It is easy, fun, and you can make a huge difference in just a few hours. Light lifting and some bending may be required.

SIGN UP HERE!

Follow the prompts on the sign up page to create an account through Food Lifeline, set up Username/Password, enter Name, Address, Phone (if wish to receive text message reminders), Mailing Address, Emergency Contact, and date of birth (used to track if Parent/Guardian Consent Form Required)

*Dick’s Drive-In: Dick’s Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., or simply Dick’s, is an American regional chain of fast-food restaurants located in the Seattle metropolitan area.

**Food Lifeline relies on hundreds of business and corporate groups to sort and repack millions of pounds of food every year. For more information on Food Lifeline: Click here!